Crash shuts down portion of Proctor Road in Sarasota

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Traffic is being diverted in South Sarasota after a car crash shut down a portion of a roadway, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Just before 9 p.m., sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving two cars at Proctor Road and Camphor Avenue. The drivers were both sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with major injuries, authorities said. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

At this time, Proctor Road is closed in both directions at Camphor Avenue. Drivers in the area are being asked to find alternate routes.