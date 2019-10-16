HUDSON, Fla. — A crash involving an extraction has southbound U.S. 19 shutdown at Jessup Lane in Hudson.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said one person was killed in the crash and four patients total were transported away from the scene.
First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
RELATED: Firefighters calm a little girl at a car accident -- and get fresh manicures
RELATED: Operation Green Light giving suspended drivers a chance to get back behind the wheel
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the fourth Democratic debate
- Facebook post encourages blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness
- 14-year-old girl disappears from school, deputies say she never got on bus
- Former star on 'Deadliest Catch' arrested on drug charges in Tampa
- Thousands of honey bees get away, sting people in a Tampa neighborhood
- Woman captures photo of extremely rare yellow cardinal in Florida
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter