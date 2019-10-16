HUDSON, Fla. — A crash involving an extraction has southbound U.S. 19 shutdown at Jessup Lane in Hudson.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said one person was killed in the crash and four patients total were transported away from the scene.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

