HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 in the Palm River-Clair Mel area left at least one person dead Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 41 and S. 16th Avenue, according to a crash report. At this time it's not known what caused the collision.

Drivers in the area will have to seek alternate routes.