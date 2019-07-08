Interstate 75 is seeing major delays near State Road 681, the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said I-75 is seeing delays because of the rollover of a pool maintenance truck.

Chlorine and muriatic acid are on the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said there are also two other crashes on I-75:

The second crash is on I-75 near State Road 72

The third crash is on I-75 near State Road 681

As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lanes of I-75 are closed. The southbound lanes have since reopened.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

Traffic Map: Click or tap here

