Interstate 75 is seeing major delays near State Road 681, the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said I-75 is seeing delays because of the rollover of a pool maintenance truck.
Chlorine and muriatic acid are on the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff's office said there are also two other crashes on I-75:
- The second crash is on I-75 near State Road 72
- The third crash is on I-75 near State Road 681
As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lanes of I-75 are closed. The southbound lanes have since reopened.
Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.
