ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a pursuit with police ended with a crash.

Troopers say St. Petersburg Police were pursuing a vehicle on I-275 southbound when the car crashed into the median and burst into flames.

At least one person was killed.

All northbound lanes are closed at milemarker 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

