ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a pursuit with police ended with a crash.
Troopers say St. Petersburg Police were pursuing a vehicle on I-275 southbound when the car crashed into the median and burst into flames.
At least one person was killed.
All northbound lanes are closed at milemarker 24.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Delta Air Lines gives employees enormous bonus
- Tim Tebow is officially a married man!
- 'He died protecting his family' | Coach and father of three stabbed to death in home while son was there
- 10Weather Alert: Freeze watch issued for 2 Nature Coast counties
- Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter