HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-car crash on I-4 West in Plant City has turned deadly, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Monday on I-4 Westbound, just beyond County Line Road at Charlie Taylor Road. Two lanes are currently blocked.

FHP says multiple cars were involved. Drivers can use US-92 as an alternate route.