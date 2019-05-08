HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles and a dump truck has shut down Interstate 75 southbound at Fowler Avenue in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is re-routing traffic off the interstate.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Deputies say one person was treated and transported away from the scene, while another was extricated. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

More: Interactive traffic map from 10Traffic

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.