TAMPA, Fla. -- A fatal crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Authorities have not yet released information about the number of victims or cause of the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officers are asking drivers to use the Gandy Bridge or the Courtney Campbell as alternate routes.

Drivers already near the crash are being allowed to drive by on the shoulder, but more drivers are not being allowed onto the bridge.

Again, the Howard Frankland Bridge is CLOSED going northbound. We will start to see the delay extend into #Pinellas on I-275. Please use another bridge. https://t.co/cHUo0RTE4R — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) October 19, 2018

Delays are extending into Pinellas County on Interstate 275. Drivers reported the Gandy was packed.

The northbound lanes will be shut down at 116th Avenue North, at 4th Street, at 116th Avenue North, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North and at Roosevelt Boulevard North.

St. Petersburg police are assisting at the scene.

A second crash was reported just before 7:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing major delays in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP