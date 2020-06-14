Deadly crash shuts down southbound U.S. 19

Lanes have remained closed since about 1:30 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers say two-cars crashed while on U.S. 19 near Alt-19, killing one person.

The cause of the crash and if there were any injuries to the other driver are unknown at this time.

U.S. 19 will remain closed as investigators work.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: