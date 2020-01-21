ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a crash south of the downtown area.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday at 18th Avenue South and 22nd Street South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

One driver was killed, while the other person involved was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It's not yet known what lead up to the crash.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours.

