ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a crash south of the downtown area.
It happened around 9 p.m. Monday at 18th Avenue South and 22nd Street South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
One driver was killed, while the other person involved was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It's not yet known what lead up to the crash.
Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours.
What other people are reading right now:
- Delta Air Lines gives employees enormous bonus
- Tim Tebow is officially a married man!
- 'He died protecting his family' | Coach and father of three stabbed to death in home while son was there
- 10Weather Alert: Freeze watch issued for 2 Nature Coast counties
- Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter