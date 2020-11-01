NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A deadly crash forced the closure of several lanes in Pasco County.
It happened early Saturday morning at Heritage Lake Boulevard and Little Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the northbound lanes of Little Road were closed for several hours but since have reopened.
It's not yet known what led up to the crash or the extent of any additional injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Armed man upset with ex-girlfriend leads to 3-county incident, MacDill AFB lockdown
- Sheriff: 'Pure evil' man purposely ran over veteran because he wanted to kill somebody
- Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian on Bayshore Boulevard charged
- White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
- 'This is about making sure we get poo out of the water': Senator calls for tougher penalties for sewage spills
- Toilet paper robot will deliver a fresh roll when you're stranded
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter