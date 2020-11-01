NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A deadly crash forced the closure of several lanes in Pasco County.

It happened early Saturday morning at Heritage Lake Boulevard and Little Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the northbound lanes of Little Road were closed for several hours but since have reopened.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash or the extent of any additional injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

