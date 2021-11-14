Deadly traffic crash shuts down portion of Dale Mabry Highway

A person was hit near the intersection of N. Dale Mabry Highway and W. Kennedy Boulevard., police say.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Sunday night.

Police responded to a traffic crash where they say a car hit a person walking near North Dale Mabry Highway and West Kennedy Boulevard. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the intersection is closed in all directions, officials report. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.

Police do not believe this is an alcohol-related traffic crash. The driver involved stayed in the area and was able to make contact with police.