Downtown Tampa's DASH ride service launches this week

The service offering cheap rides downtown in all-electric Tesla vehicles will allow the public to schedule rides on Thursday afternoon.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Downtown Partnership will begin rolling out its Downtown Area Shared Hubs (DASH) ride service this week. The service allows app users to schedule rides in the downtown area in specially designated all-electric Tesla vehicles.

DASH will launch this week with limited hours of service being offered from noon to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. After the opening day, the service will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The DASH vehicles, yellow-and-black Tesla Model Y SUVs, will be able to transport up to four passengers per ride and take them to one of 20 hub locations throughout the downtown Tampa area. The rides, which are scheduled by app, cost $2 per person.