YORK COUNTY, Va. — Both sides of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning after a crash that involved 63 vehicles.

The wreck happened sometime after 7:50 a.m. near the Camp Peary Exit.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said a total of 35 people were taken to the hospital. Two of the people who were hurt had critical, life-threatening injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police troopers are on scene and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is also assisting and directing traffic.

VDOT said police and deputies were detouring traffic off the interstate to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242).

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office