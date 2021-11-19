x
Eastbound lanes of 'double bridges' in Sarasota closed due to crash

Anyone trying to leave St. Armands Circle or Lido Beach is asked to re-route through Longboat Key.
SARASOTA, Fla. — All eastbound lanes of the "double bridges" are closed after police say a car crash could have potentially caused structural damage.

The closure is near the 700 block of John Ringling Boulevard and impacts the stretch of bridge immediately after the John Ringling Causeway, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say the crash involves one car and that the driver suffered minor injuries.

