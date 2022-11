Southbound traffic appears unaffected.

ELLENTON, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 75 near the Ellenton Premium Outlets slowed to a standstill Friday morning after a crash.

Traffic cameras in the area, as of 11:50 a.m., show a fire truck behind a disabled car in the far-left lane on the bridge across the Manatee River.

Just one lane of traffic appears to be getting by while first responders work on the scene. Traffic on southbound I-75 appears to be moving smoothly.