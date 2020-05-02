POLK COUNTY, Fla — Traffic is slow-moving Tuesday evening as the Florida Highway Patrol works to move an excavator from the side of Interstate 4.
Troopers say the excavator collided with the overpass located at CR-557 and I-4, causing a slowdown in the eastbound lanes.
No injuries have been reported, but the CR-557 overpass is closed.
