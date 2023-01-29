FDOT to host public meeting for new malfunction junction improvement project

Safety improvements could be coming to the very busy I-275 and I-4 interchange in Tampa. FDOT wants public input on its latest $224 million project.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation reported that there are more than a thousand crashes near the Interstate 275 and Interstate 4 interchange every year. Their goal now is to decrease those numbers by 50 percent.

The biggest issues are along southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.

FDOT's plan to fix it is a $224 million project that would create a new two-lane flyover bridge that drivers will use to access eastbound I-4.

The exit to Ybor City will be relocated from 21st Street and 22nd Street to 14th Street and 15th Street. The existing one-lane flyover bridge is proposed to remain one lane for drivers to access Ybor City through those new exits.

Additional proposed design changes include constructing an additional auxiliary lane along eastbound I-4 between I-275 and the exit to the Selmon Expressway and creating a two-lane exit to the Selmon Expressway. All proposed design changes are within the existing right-of-way.

Construction is set to start this summer and would wrap up in 2027.

FDOT wants to know what you think about this plan. They’re hosting a virtual community conversation on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.