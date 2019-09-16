HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old man is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death after a Monday morning crash on Interstate 75.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Frank Fisher, 35, was driving a Ford F250 southbound on I-75 approaching Gibsonton Drive in the outside lane. A 23-year-old motorcyclist was driving southbound in front of Fisher's truck.

Troopers say Fisher didn't see the motorcyclist and hit the man from behind, ejecting him. The motorcycle burst into flames and the man died at the scene, FHP says.

FHP said Fisher drove from the scene but was found later by Hillsborough County deputies at a Lowe's in Riverview.

Fisher was arrested by FHP troopers.

As of 7:40 a.m., all lanes of southbound I-75 are back open. Some traffic had been detouring to US 301 before the lanes re-opened.

