ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A motorcyclist was killed during a crash overnight in St. Pete, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. while the 33-year-old motorcyclist was trying to exit I-275 north onto 31st Street South. FHP says the Tampa man misjudged a curve, rode onto the center median and hit a guardrail.

Authorities said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.