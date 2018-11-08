A multi-vehicle crash completely closed the northbound lanes Interstate 75 Saturday near Venice.

Florida Highway Patrol opened one lane just before noon, and reopened all lanes just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Troopers said the crash happened at the Jacaranda Boulevard Exit, 193 just after 9:30 a.m.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol with traffic control through the area.

