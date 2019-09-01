Interstate 10 is closed eastbound at Veterans Boulevard after a tandem 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run because a Silver Mercury Grand Marquis is believed to have sideswiped the truck, causing the crash.

Jefferson Parish Fire Chief David Tibbetts said the 18-wheeler driver lost control, causing the truck to flip onto its side. The truck's second trailer then fell over a bridge railing onto a grassy area below.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News that they heard several explosions after the crash. Tibbetts said those explosions were caused by paint products inside the trailer bursting.

Tibbetts added that the driver of the truck was in good condition and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Video from WWL-TV viewer Vincent James shows a large fire engulfing one of the vehicles. Can't see the video? Click here.

The crash also closed I-10 west for about an hour as first responders worked to extinguish the flames. As of 8 a.m., I-10 was reopened westbound.

