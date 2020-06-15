FHP: Wrong-way driver crashed into semi filled with apple cider on I-275, setting it on fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A fiery crash shut down I-275 at Bearss Avenue early Monday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol said both the north and the southbound lanes were closed around 3:15 a.m. after a car driving the wrong way crashed into a semi-truck filled with apple cider. The semi caught fire, troopers said.
Troopers said one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic cameras showed a fire in the median.
FHP said drivers should avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation, according to troopers.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- 2,016 new COVID-19 cases mark 2nd highest surge Florida has seen in a single day
- Tarpon Spring restaurant closes after COVID-19 exposure
- Downtown St. Pete bars close after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Rayshard Brooks shooting: Police bodycam footage released in Wendy's shooting
- Off-duty FWC officer shot, killed in South Florida
- 2 gas skimmers found at Sarasota gas station
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Waterspout spotted off Clearwater Beach
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter