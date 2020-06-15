FHP: Wrong-way driver crashed into semi filled with apple cider on I-275, setting it on fire

The crash happened between Bearss Avenue and Fletcher on I-275.

TAMPA, Fla. — A fiery crash shut down I-275 at Bearss Avenue early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said both the north and the southbound lanes were closed around 3:15 a.m. after a car driving the wrong way crashed into a semi-truck filled with apple cider. The semi caught fire, troopers said.

Troopers said one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic cameras showed a fire in the median.

FHP said drivers should avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation, according to troopers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

