BROOKSVILLE, Fla.— The Hernando County Department of Public Works closed WPA Road about 100 feet south of the Mondon Hill through WPA intersection because of flooding.

Officials said more than a foot of water was crossing the road Wednesday.

Sudan Drive and Meridan Street in Ridge Manor near the Withlacoochee River was also closed, according to officials. Rackley Road approximately .1 mile north of the Rackley and Saturn Road intersection, said public works officials.

