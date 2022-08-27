Businesses struggle over 3-week construction on Florida Avenue

The multi-million dollar project aims to reduce flooding, improve stormwater drainage and replace water pipes in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction started this week on Florida Avenue in Seminole Heights and a stretch of the road will remain closed for three weeks total.

Already, business owners said they're feeling the impact.

"Now that the road is closed, our sales have been down. So it's been a little bit rough," Ana Vandenbush, Health Mutt assistant manager, said.

Local shop owners said construction is driving some customers away over confusion. The rush hour traffic that boosted sales are currently nonexistent.

"The the hardest part is letting people know that we're open," Jesse Utterback, owner of Smoke Signals, said.

The multi-million dollar project aims to improve stormwater drainage and reduce flooding in the neighborhood, according to the City of Tampa. New drinking water pipelines will also be installed, which reduces potential for future water main breaks and leaks.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she admits the project is an inconvenience but is essential to reducing flooding.

“We encourage residents to continue visiting their favorite Florida Avenue businesses during this time. It might take a little extra time, but it will mean a lot to the local economy," Castor stated in part.

Castor recently posted a video to social media highlighting the impacted shops and reminded viewers they're still open.

It just takes a detour to get there.

Health Mutt, a pet market store, recently opened its new location in June, so every sale and effort to attract customers counts. Staff have been trying to maximize its resources in the meantime making custom detour maps to help guests navigate the closure. In addition, they're promoting its delivery services on social media and even selling limited edition t-shirts to boost sales.

Utterback said he's made similar efforts to inform customers business is still open and inform them of the detours through social media.

He also said he understands the need for the community, but "it still hurts." His shop is delaying the grand opening for its expansion due to construction, settling for a soft opening instead.

Business owners are banking on customers to get them through the temporary hurdle, much like the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they said they are optimistic the construction will benefit the area long-term from flooding.

"We've had many things that we've had to overcome and this is just one of them," Utterback said.

North Florida Avenue first closed to drivers from East Hillsborough Avenue to East Osborne Avenue on Aug. 22.