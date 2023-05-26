Florida Keys gets heavy traffic during Memorial Day weekend

There will also be heavy traffic on Monday, May 29, flowing north as people conclude the three-day weekend, reports say.

KEY WEST, Florida — Memorial Day weekend is getting underway and agencies in South Florida have noticed plenty of people choosing that area as their destination for the holiday.

People heading to the Florida Keys should expect to see delays and heavy congestion southbound in the area, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The picture provided by the agency in the post shows traffic backed up, and according to the Miami Herald, there will be delays on the Overseas Highway beginning Friday. There will also be heavy traffic on Monday flowing north as people conclude the three-day weekend.

“Anyone planning to be on the road over the weekend should plan extra time accordingly,” the sheriff’s office told the Miami Herald.

If you plan to head down to the Florida Keys or are already doing so, you can also expect to see plenty of law enforcement officers on the roads to ensure people get to their destination safely.

“All Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Officers will be assigned to work the entire holiday weekend and will work county-wide to help supplement road patrol, particularly on U.S. 1,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to the Herald, authorities will be on the lookout for drivers who are passing in no-passing zones, passing illegally in turn lanes, driving at high speeds and driving under the influence.