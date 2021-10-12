Proposed bill would ding you $158 for speeding in school zones

Several lawmakers are working to make it a new law to protect kids, teachers and people of all ages when driving through school zones.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When it comes to people driving around schools, did you know Florida ranks among the most dangerous in the nation?

It’s why State Rep. Nicholas Duran, D-Miami-Dade, teamed with Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami-Dade, to propose a bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session to ticket drivers in school zones.

“When you’re walking your kids to school particularly in the school safety zone we just see a lot of cars flying through there,” Duran said.

Much like red light cameras, speeders will be mailed a ticket for going over the school zone speed limit without ever seeing or being pulled over by an officer.

“The whole purpose of this bill is really to help create more enforcement in school safety,” Duran said. “Particularly making sure our children, everyone’s children who are walking to and from school are safe.”

While there are already safety measures in school zone like crossing guards, and flashing beacons, Duran says that’s not enough. Their plan would ticket anyone going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

The Florida Sheriff’s association reports 2,819 drivers were ticketed and 4,040 were given warnings during their weeklong “Operation School Zone Safety” Campaign in 2019.

Duran says that week is just a glimpse of what parents like him deal with every day. Those ticketed will be fined $158 but you will not get points on your license.

“It’s something to make you think, 'oh, that hit my wallet,' you know?” he said.