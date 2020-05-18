Gov. DeSantis says Florida road projects are months ahead of schedule

In a press conference Monday, Gov. DeSantis announced the new I-4/408 ramp is now open.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says road construction in Florida is months ahead of schedule.

In a press conference in Orlando, the governor said the I-4/408 interchange ramp is now open, at least 6 weeks before it was expected to be completed under an accelerated schedule.

He said the state hasn't halted construction like other states, but rather has taken advantage of the reduction of traffic to speed up road projects across the state.

The governor said Florida will save 650 total construction days across all road projects in the state and has kept more than 1,500 construction workers on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the biggest milestone of the project to date, which will undoubtedly transform the heart of our state’s transportation system," FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault said.

"I am grateful for the Governor’s common-sense approach to moving Florida forward during this unprecedented time.”



