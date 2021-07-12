Fiery semi-truck crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two semi-trucks collided in a fiery wreck that shut down traffic in both directions Monday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County.
Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene, where emergency crews transported one of the truck drivers to a nearby hospital for injuries described as minor.
Osceola Fire Rescue and EMS and the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department were both dispatched to the area, where roughly 250 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway. The Environmental Protection Agency was also sent to the location.
A photo from first responders showed flames shooting out of the crash site, as dark smoke billowed into the air.
The crash is under investigation.
