Semi-truck crashes into Gandy Bridge guardrail

Much of the concrete fell away from one section.

TAMPA, Fla. — Worsening traffic delays are possible heading into the Thursday evening rush on the Gandy Bridge to Tampa after a semi-truck crashed into a guardrail, causing significant damage.

Photos provided by the Florida Department of Transportation show much of the concrete on the left lane guardrail broke off, revealing the steel underneath.

An FDOT spokesperson confirmed a semi-truck crashed into it. It's not yet known what caused the crash.

Temporary guardrail panels are going up, and the bridge railing will be secured, the spokesperson continued in an email.