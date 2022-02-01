Gandy Bridge, Selmon Expressway connector close after fuel tanker overturns

The roads are expected to remain closed for several hours.

TAMPA, Fla. — An overturned fuel tanker has shut down the Gandy Bridge and the Selmon Expressway connector Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tampa police, the fuel tanker flipped over at Westshore Boulevard and Gandy Boulevard. As a result, the Gandy Bridge has shut down in both directions, as well as the Selmon Expressway connector to Downtown Tampa.

The only open portion of the Selmon Expressway is between Downtown Tampa and Brandon.

The roads are expected to remain closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the South Tampa area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.