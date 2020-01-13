TAMPA, Fla. — Westshore Boulevard is being shut down near the mall.

Tampa Fire Rescue says it is on the scene of a gas leak on Westshore Boulevard at North B Street, where a construction crew punched through a natural gas line.

Emergency crews are monitoring the concentration of gas in the air, and TECO Gas has been notified.

So far, there are no evacuations.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

