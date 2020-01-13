TAMPA, Fla. — Westshore Boulevard is being shut down near the mall.
Tampa Fire Rescue says it is on the scene of a gas leak on Westshore Boulevard at North B Street, where a construction crew punched through a natural gas line.
Emergency crews are monitoring the concentration of gas in the air, and TECO Gas has been notified.
So far, there are no evacuations.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Golfers beat baby opossum blind, wildlife rescue says
- Chick-fil-A giving away chicken nuggets all month
- 'SOS': Man survives weeks after remote Alaskan cabin burned down
- 'A big old fish!': 350-pound grouper caught in Southwest Florida
- 'Today was the happiest day of my life': Teen rings bell signaling the end of 3.5 years of chemotherapy
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter