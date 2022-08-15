Gas tech company announces $10,000 gas giveaway

The #BetterWithABuddy sweepstakes come as GasBuddy reaches 100 million app downloads since 2010.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Did somebody say free gas?

That would be GasBuddy. The tech company is celebrating its 100 million app downloads with a gift to its "buddies" through the #BetterWithABuddy contest.

GasBuddy is a tech company that helps users find the best fuel prices near them and save with their fuel rewards program and now they're giving everyone the opportunity to score hundreds of dollars in free gas. The sweepstakes opened on Aug. 4 and ends on Aug. 18, so you still have time to give luck a try. One hundred users will receive $100 and one lucky winner will win $1,000 in gas money. Here's how to enter:

Visit and follow @GasBuddy on Instagram

Comment on GasBuddy's #BetterWithABuddy post explaining why your road trip buddy is the best travel co-pilot

Tag your road trip buddy in the comment section and use the hashtag #BetterWithABuddy

You can become eligible to receive a $1,000 prize when you submit a video entry telling GasBuddy one of your best road trip stories. Click here for more details.

In the U.S., the average price of gas topped $5 per gallon in the summer, according to a GasBuddy survey. The tech company conducted a study that showed about 70% of travelers said high gas prices impacted their travel plans, so they're hopeful the #BetterWithABuddy sweepstakes will ease the burden for those looking to travel soon.