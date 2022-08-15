AAA: Around $20 cheaper to fill up gas tank in Florida compared to mid-June

Gas prices in the Sunshine State have dropped another 14 cents per gallon — meaning the state average has now declined for nine weeks in a row.

TAMPA, Fla. — In recent months, Floridians who have been constantly filling up their gas tanks have certainly been feeling the effects of the rising and lowering gas prices.

Luckily, after reaching a peak in cost in previous months, an average fill-up costs nearly $20 less than back in mid-June, AAA reports.

AAA says Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon, which is the lowest price since March 3.

It now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, according to the nonprofit.

"The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week," Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. "Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more."

As of now, the most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Miami while the cheapest metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, The Villages and Panama City.

AAA says ways to save on gas include:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.