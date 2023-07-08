AAA: Florida gas prices hit new high for 2023

The non-profit pointed to two major reasons for surging prices and a factor that could keep them volatile in the coming months.

FLORIDA, USA — Gas prices hit a new high for 2023 in Florida after increasing by 57 cents per gallon since the 4th of July week, according to the latest figures from AAA.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the Florida state average reached $3.84 per gallon with prices in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties hovering close to the statewide average. This tops the peak price of $3.72 per gallon reached in April and puts Florida slightly above the national average of $3.82 per gallon.

"These surging prices have been driven by a couple of factors. Extreme temperatures along the gulf coast has kept refineries from operating at full capacity," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a statement. "Refineries already generate incredible heat while operating.

"When outside temperatures exceed 100 degrees, that can cause breakdowns and equipment failures, not to mention things beyond their control like rolling electrical outages and severe weather."

Jenkins also cited factors like the rising price of oil, which is reportedly now at $80 per barrel, a $10 price increase over last month.

"This is all primarily due to tightness in the global oil market," Jenkins said.

AAA said prices could ultimately ease up as refineries resume normal operations and the summer driving season ends, but they warn that other factors could keep the prices volatile for the immediate future.