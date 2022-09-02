Average price of gas in Tampa Bay area drops before Labor Day weekend

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped to $3.82 this week, AAA reports.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Floridians could see some relief at the pump as drivers hit the road for the holiday weekend.

Just this week, the national average fell to $3.82 for a gallon of regular gasoline, AAA reports. And the price has steadily been dropping since July 4, GasBuddy says.

"Gasoline demand on Independence Day weekend this year was notably lower than that of 2021, and the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down for the unofficial close to the summer," the tech company that helps people find real-time fuel prices says.

Florida's average price of a gallon of regular gas sits at $3.56 as of Sept. 2, AAA says. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Pinellas County is $3.53. It's $3.54 in Hillsborough County and even drops to $3.52 in Hernando County.

AAA says drivers can credit lower gas prices at the pump for Labor Day weekend to lower oil prices.

The most expensive gas averages in Florida can be found in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area at $3.79 per gallon, Tallahassee at $3.67 and Miami at $3.65 per gallon. The least expensive gas prices were reported in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach at $3.39 per gallon, Pensacola at $3.42 and Panama City at $3.46 per gallon, AAA reports.