AAA: Florida gas prices up 15 cents since last week

TAMPA, Fla — Bad news, drivers — gas prices in Florida have, once again, increased.

Compared to last week, fuel costs have risen by 15 cents, making it the second straight week prices have surged, AAA said in a news release Monday.

The average price of gas per gallon reached $3.41 on Sunday, which is a new high so far this year and also the highest daily average price since Nov. 24.

"Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is having a direct impact on what they pay at the pump," Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA, said in a statement. "During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy.

"China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct affect local prices - just as they always have."

On the bright side, the state average recorded on Sunday is still 18 cents per gallon less than what it was a year ago on that day. It also remains $1.48 less than the all-time high of $4.89 per gallon set back in June 2022, AAA says.

The national average gas price per gallon sits at $3.42, only 1 cent higher that the state average.

"Retail prices appear to have mostly adjusted to the recent oil price gains," Jenkins said in a statement. "Where gas prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week."

Areas in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale have the most expensive gas prices in Florida, while the Panama City, Crestview-Ft. Walton Beach and Sarasota areas are the least expensive.

Here are some tips that AAA says can help you save on gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.