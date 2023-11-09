AAA: Florida gas prices have dropped 24 cents in 1 month

However, there's reason to believe prices won't decrease for much longer

FLORIDA, USA — Gas prices in Florida have fallen for the third week in a row, coming down 24 cents per gallon from where they were around this time in August.

The state average dropped to $3.61 per gallon over the weekend, according to the latest figures from AAA.

As of Monday, Sept. 11, the Florida state average was at $3.60 per gallon, keeping prices well below the nationwide average of $3.83 per gallon. Prices in the Tampa Bay area show little variation from the statewide average, with one highly notable exception.

Hillsborough County: $3.59

Pinellas County: $3.48

Sarasota County: $3.60

Manatee County: $3.58

Pasco County: $3.61

Polk County: $3.62

However, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins warned that prices may not be dropping for much longer.

"Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon," Jenkins said. "Futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump."

With prices expected to stay volatile, AAA offered the usual tips for drivers looking to reduce fuel consumption: