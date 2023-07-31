Florida gas prices hit a 3-month high, AAA says

The non-profit cites a number of reasons for the surge, including the extreme heat leading to refinery outages.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gas prices hit a three-month high in Florida after increasing by 30 cents per gallon over the past two weeks alone, according to the latest figures from AAA.

On Friday, July 28, the state average reached $3.67 per gallon with prices in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties holding close to the statewide average. This is the highest daily average for prices at the pump since mid-April, although it stops short of the 2023 peak price of $3.72 per gallon, and it leaves Florida below the national average of $3.75 per gallon.

"Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a press release. "The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline."

AAA also cited other factors contributing to the rising prices, including how hot it's been lately.

"Additionally, record-breaking heat has led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, leading to reductions in fuel output," AAA said. They said another factor is strong economic data, which raises expectations for future demand.

The non-profit also laid out advice for drivers hoping to save money on gas, including: