AAA: Gas prices are volatile amid hurricane season

The latest data from AAA showed prices hitting a new 2023 peak before dipping slightly over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — Gas prices in Florida are taking a slight dip, coming down from the yearlong peak they hit last week. The state average jumped to a new 2023 high of $3.85 per gallon last week, before declining over the weekend, according to the latest figures from AAA.

As of Monday, Aug. 21, the Florida state average dipped to $3.81 per gallon, putting it below the nationwide average of $3.86 per gallon with prices in the Tampa Bay area hovering between the two averages.

Hillsborough County : $3.84

: $3.84 Pinellas County : $3.83

: $3.83 Sarasota County : $3.83

: $3.83 Manatee County : $3.83

: $3.83 Pasco County : $3.83

: $3.83 Polk County: $3.82

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says gas prices can expect a few months of volatility, particularly as hurricane season unfolds.

"Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida," Jenkins said. "The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain."

With prices expected to continue to be high and volatile, AAA offered the following tips for drivers looking to reduce fuel consumption: