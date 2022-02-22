Florida gas prices: How much could it cost you at the pump

Oil prices have surged in recent months, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis could send prices up higher.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which the White House has begun to call an "invasion," many here in the U.S. are wondering what that could mean for already skyrocketing gas prices.

Oil prices surged nearly 5% after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, bringing a long-feared invasion a step closer.

Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices, on top of the inevitable risks of a broader conflict.

Oil prices already had surged recently to their highest level since 2014. By early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil had advanced 4.9% to $94.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The price of Brent crude, the standard for international oils, jumped 3.9% to $99.07 per barrel.

According to an analysis from Fortune, if Russia pulls back its troops and tensions at the Ukrainian border are de-escalated, opening the door for normalcy and "order" to return, oil prices could come down to close to $80 a barrel. That's the best-case scenario, Fortune says.

However, Fortune says most strategists predict oil prices will climb above $100 a barrel as tensions continue to escalate.

ABC News reports some analysts to predict U.S. gas prices could go up as much as 50 cents. And, if a major conflict ensues between Russia and Ukraine, prices could soar beyond $120 a barrel, Fortune reports.

If that happens, gas prices could jump above $5 in some states, according to Fortune.