Florida gas prices are beginning to dip, but for how long?

A drop in demand may have shaved a few pennies off prices at the pump.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices across the U.S. are beginning to level off weeks after the nation saw the steady increase of gas prices spike to record levels. But, is that trend here to stay?

Just one week ago, the national average price of gas was $4.25 per gallon, according to AAA. Here in Florida, the average price was right around $4.17 per gallon. Now, drivers are paying a few pennies less.

As of Monday, AAA reports that the average price of gas in Florida is around $4.12 per gallon. The reason drivers are saving a few cents at the pump, AAA says, is the demand for gas has slowed down. As prices began to ramp up, drivers decided not to put the pedal to the metal and began pumping less.

But, even with less demand, the price of oil is being fickle, refusing to lower. The cost of a barrel of oil is hovering at around $110. A majority of the blame has been placed on the impact war in Ukraine is having on the market.

So, while demand is shaving a few pennies off the price of gas, the cost of oil is slowing the decline.

"If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing course from the current downward trend," AAA says.