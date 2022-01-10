Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know

FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October.
Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
As of the latest report from AAA, the state average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.38, which is 30 cents higher compared to gas prices at this time last year.
The current average price for a gallon of gas in the Tampa Bay region reportedly costs $3.35.
The state's gas tax suspension plan was initially drafted in March and uses $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to offer savings to drivers in Florida.