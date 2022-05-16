Gas prices continue to hit record highs across Tampa Bay area

Drivers are paying $4.49 per gallon on average.

TAMPA, Fla. — The sticker shock continues at the pump as gas prices in Florida reached yet another record high.

According to AAA, the Florida state average on Sunday was $4.49 per gallon. This beats the previous record set back in March at $4.38/gallon, the auto group says. The previous record happened soon after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The state saw a 30-cent price jump in just one week, AAA says. The last time Florida broke a record high for gas prices was back in 2008 when a gallon of gas peaked at $4.08.

GasBuddy says prices in Tampa are 54.6 cents a gallon more compared to a month ago.

“There’s just a very, very tight market right now for not only oil but that refined product like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Compared to a year ago, the state's average gas price is $1.60/gallon more. To put that in perspective, if you're filling up a 15-gallon tank, you'll be shelling out $67, a whopping $24 more than this time last year, AAA says.

"Drivers are dealing with unprecedented pain at the pump and things could soon get worse before they get better," Mark Jenkins, the spokesman for AAA said in a statement.

De Haan says he also doesn't expect prices to go down quickly: “We likely will be stuck with these prices this summer and into next year, as well."

However, AAA points out that while gas prices are hitting record highs, oil prices themselves aren't. That has to do with U.S. gasoline supplies dwindling as international demand grows. That's also coupled with predictions that this summer's driving season will be even stronger than last year's.

Oil production in the U.S. also is still below pre-pandemic levels. A forecast from the International Energy Agency predicts that by the end of the year, current sky-high fuel prices will push U.S. oil production to return to pre-COVID levels.

Current oil production in the U.S. is at 11.8 million barrels per day, which is about 10% below the pre-pandemic record-high of 13.1 million barrels/day, AAA says.

While the resuming of pre-pandemic levels of oil production could lead to lower fuel prices, don't expect a return to $2 a gallon for gas.

However, there is some good news. Florida's state average for gas isn't currently expected to exceed $5 a gallon. But, because the fuel market is "extremely unstable," drivers should still expect gas prices to continue fluctuating "throughout the summer and potentially the rest of the year," AAA says.