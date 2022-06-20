Gas prices are finally dropping in Florida. Does this mean $5 won't happen?

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped below $5. For now, it means the Sunshine State might not see that price for a while.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida drivers are getting a break when it comes to sky-high gas prices – for now.

On Monday, GasBuddy said the state average price for a gallon of gas sits at $4.78. That's about 32 cents higher than this time in May and about $1.88 more expensive compared to a year ago.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas sat Sunday at $4.82. The state average fell seven cents last week after climbing to an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

Gas prices across the country are also coming down, meaning the national average price for regular unleaded is finally back under $5 a gallon. This means that, for now, it appears the Sunshine State won't reach quite that high.

Still, experts have said, according to current trends, $5 for a gallon of gas isn't an "if" but a "when."

"If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said, in part, in a statement. "But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It's looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young."