Gas prices dip slightly in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Average gas prices in Tampa have dropped by 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,260 stations in the region. This leaves local gas prices about where they were in June and 81.8 cents per gallon lower than July 2022.



GasBuddy's price reports say the cheapest gas station in Tampa was priced at $2.77 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.75 per gallon.



The survey also says several major areas surrounding Tampa also saw slight decreases in average gas price, including Sarasota ($3.38, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week) and Orlando ($3.37, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week).



According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, average pump prices have been under pressure nationwide over the past week with oil prices reaching $75 per barrel, the highest level in months. And while Florida gas prices saw a slight dip, more than half of the states in the U.S. saw gas prices rise.



"While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well," De Haan said in a statement. "Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor."



With gas and oil prices expected to stay high over the summer, here are some ways to save on gas, according to AAA: