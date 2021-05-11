Are there any gas shortages in my area?

GasBuddy has a useful tool to find real-time fuel outages where you live.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida may be spared from the worst of rising gas prices and shortages following a cyberattack on one of the nation's largest sources of fuel.

The state gets most of its fuel by ship, according to the AAA, with about half of it coming through Port Tampa Bay. It's more likely impacts will be felt elsewhere across the Southeast to the East Coast, which are regions served by the downed Colonial Pipeline.

You can check the latest gas prices and fuel availability nearest you using GasBuddy's app and online tools. The crowd-sourced service has features showing stations that have no gasoline, no diesel and the price of gas -- if any is available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, GasBuddy is reporting plentiful supply up and down one of the state's largest routes in and out of Georgia, Interstate 75. Fuel shortages don't yet appear to be a problem along the highway into the Peach State, from Macon to the Atlantia metro area and toward the Georgia/Tennessee border.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded fuel is $2.87 in Florida, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average is $2.97 a gallon.