Are there any gas shortages in my area?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida may be spared from the worst of rising gas prices and shortages following a cyberattack on one of the nation's largest sources of fuel.
The state gets most of its fuel by ship, according to the AAA, with about half of it coming through Port Tampa Bay. It's more likely impacts will be felt elsewhere across the Southeast to the East Coast, which are regions served by the downed Colonial Pipeline.
You can check the latest gas prices and fuel availability nearest you using GasBuddy's app and online tools. The crowd-sourced service has features showing stations that have no gasoline, no diesel and the price of gas -- if any is available.
As of Tuesday afternoon, GasBuddy is reporting plentiful supply up and down one of the state's largest routes in and out of Georgia, Interstate 75. Fuel shortages don't yet appear to be a problem along the highway into the Peach State, from Macon to the Atlantia metro area and toward the Georgia/Tennessee border.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded fuel is $2.87 in Florida, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average is $2.97 a gallon.
What other people are reading right now:
- How to bounce back financially after COVID-19 pandemic
- Searching for a job? Local businesses are finding creative incentives to get new hires in the door
- Ex-fashion design teacher who spied on students sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Dunedin couple decorates entire house with mosaic tiles
- Child vaccinations could help chart path to herd immunity as some communities struggle to vaccinate
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter