Expect lower gas prices heading into Fourth of July weekend, AAA says

Gas prices have declined 21 cents in the last two weeks in the Sunshine State.

TAMPA, Fla. — Within the last week, gas prices in Florida have dropped 14 cents on average, AAA said on Monday in a news release.

The state has now been on a two-week streak of seeing gas prices decrease. Since June 13, Florida drivers are paying about 21 cents per gallon less after hitting a record high of $4.89 per gallon.

"Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history."

People paying less at the pump is due to a recent drop in gasoline futures prices and crude oil, AAA stated.

This year will cost about $25 more to fill a gas tank for a full 15-gallon tank car compared to last year's prices.

AAA advises people who are traveling for the holiday weekend to expect busy roads, especially on Thursday and Friday afternoons, and to make sure their car is ready for a road trip.