Florida's gas price gallon surpasses $4 per gallon: Here's how to save

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gas prices under $4 per gallon are in the past, at least for now, as oil prices climb and calls grow louder for the U.S. to ban imports of Russian oil following its invasion of Ukraine.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas nationally is the highest since 2008 and, in Florida, it's $4.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which crowd-sources gas prices down to individual stations. Many stations in the Tampa Bay area have climbed to $4.19 Monday afternoon.

So, prices are climbing — what can you do about it?

AAA offers these fuel-saving tips:

Maintain your car to optimize fuel economy. If all the parts are in good, working condition, you can save gas.

Combine errands to limit driving time. Knock out as many as you can at fewer locations.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community. Consider downloading the GasBuddy app for real-time prices.

Consider paying in cash. Some stations charge extra per gallon when a credit card is used.

Remove excess weight in your car.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce your car's overall fuel economy.

Consider savings programs. AAA members can save 5 cents per gallon when filling up at Shell gas stations.

Other savings programs include Pay with GasBuddy, Circle K Easy Pay, GetUpside and other offers at gas stations.