Tampa gas prices are still surging, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel

According to GasBuddy, Tampa gas prices have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in just the past week.

TAMPA, Fla. — We don't need to tell you the prices at the pump are going up.

According to GasBuddy, Tampa gas prices have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in just the past week. In the past month, they've gone up more than 25 cents per gallon.

Tampa's average gas price for Oct. 25 is $3.28 per gallon. On the same day a year ago, it was just $2.01 per gallon.

The good news is there are some gas stations in the Tampa Bay area offering prices way below average.

The cheapest in the area as of Monday is the Citgo on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville at $2.81 per gallon.

Three locations are tied for second-cheapest on GasBuddy's list at $3.07 per gallon.

Costco at 10921 Causeway Boulevard in Brandon

Sam's Club at 2021 W Brandon Boulevard in Brandon

Dodge's Store at 466 Patricia Avenue in Dunedin

You can see the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest fuel prices in Tampa on the GasBuddy website.

According to GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, "there may be some light at the end of the tunnel."

"The sharp rise we've seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago," De Haan said.